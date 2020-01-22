 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ground control to Major Vyomm: India unveils female robot designed for space odyssey (VIDEO)

22 Jan, 2020 11:16
©  ANI
India has showcased a ‘female’ robot that it will send into orbit in preparation for its first manned space missions. The humanoid, named Vyommitra, will also assist Indian astronauts when they make their first flight.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has given the world its first glimpse at the space-trekking bot, which will pilot the inaugural unmanned mission for the organization’s Gaganyaan program. Vyommitra is designed to simulate human functions and will provide ISRO with valuable data for its manned flights, which are scheduled to begin in 2022.

Speaking with the Times of India about Vyommitra last year, ISRO chief Kailasavadivoo Sivan said that his organization wants to “make sure that this mission serves a purpose beyond displaying our ability to send humans and bring them back safely."

In a video, the humanoid robot – dressed in a gray jacket and sporting long, dark hair – explains ‘her’ human-like skills, including the ability to perform onboard functions and interact with the crew.

The Gaganyaan Mission aims to provide India with “opportunities to build a framework for long-term national and international collaborations and cooperation” in space, Sivan noted on Wednesday as quoted by local media. He also added that four future crew members have been short-listed for the mission, and by the end of the month they will head to Russia for training.

