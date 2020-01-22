Ground control to Major Vyomm: India unveils female robot designed for space odyssey (VIDEO)

India has showcased a ‘female’ robot that it will send into orbit in preparation for its first manned space missions. The humanoid, named Vyommitra, will also assist Indian astronauts when they make their first flight.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has given the world its first glimpse at the space-trekking bot, which will pilot the inaugural unmanned mission for the organization’s Gaganyaan program. Vyommitra is designed to simulate human functions and will provide ISRO with valuable data for its manned flights, which are scheduled to begin in 2022.

Speaking with the Times of India about Vyommitra last year, ISRO chief Kailasavadivoo Sivan said that his organization wants to “make sure that this mission serves a purpose beyond displaying our ability to send humans and bring them back safely."

In a video, the humanoid robot – dressed in a gray jacket and sporting long, dark hair – explains ‘her’ human-like skills, including the ability to perform onboard functions and interact with the crew.

First glimpse of 'Vyommitra', the humanoid for #Gaganyaan unveiled.@isro's half humanoid 'Vyommitra' to be placed in the first unmanned mission under #Gaganyaan to simulate most of the human body functionsWay to go @isro !pic.twitter.com/VT2KKYuEKv — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) January 22, 2020

The Gaganyaan Mission aims to provide India with “opportunities to build a framework for long-term national and international collaborations and cooperation” in space, Sivan noted on Wednesday as quoted by local media. He also added that four future crew members have been short-listed for the mission, and by the end of the month they will head to Russia for training.

