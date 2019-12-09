Runner BANNED FOR LIFE for slapping female reporter's backside live on TV (VIDEO)

A runner has received a permanent ban from the Savannah Sports Council after he was captured on camera slapping a female reporter's rear-end during a race, after which he was slammed for his "violating" actions.

The runner, later identified as Georgia native Tommy Callaway, was broadcast on television smacking the reporter's butt as he ran by WSAV-TV's Alex Bozarjian who was reporting live from the scene during a 5K race. As the runner made his getaway it was clear that Bozarjian didn't appreciate the unwanted attention.

She later described her emotions. "You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me," she said on social media. "No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better."

Race organizers pledged to identify the man and less than 24 hours later revealed that the man in question had been contacted and informed that he was no longer welcome to take part in their race series.

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019

It was reported by the Daily Mail that the runner is a Youth Minister after he was identified via photographic evidence being cross-checked with his bib number.

"We will not tolerate behavior like this at a Savannah Sports Council event," they announced, also confirmed that he had received a lifetime ban from competition.

"Enmarket and the Savannah Sports Council take this matter extremely seriously and fully condemn this individual’s actions."

The Washington Post reports that police have been made aware of the incident and will proceed with an investigation should Bozarjian request so.