‘One of the greatest individual goals you will see’: South Korean star Son Heung-min scores SENSATIONAL solo goal (VIDEO)

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min scored a sensational solo goal as he dribbled from his own 18-yard box to slot home against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The South Korean forward collected the ball deep in his own half before setting off at pace, slaloming through a mass of claret shirts before finishing coolly past Burnley ‘keeper Nick Pope to put Spurs 3-0 up.

The effort was declared an instant goal of the season winner on social media, where pundit Gary Lineker hailed it as “one of the greatest individual goals you will ever see.”

Wow. Son has just scored one of the greatest individual goals you’re ever likely to see. Goal of the season, me thinks. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 7, 2019

Indeed, looking at the strike, it's easy to see why Lineker was so enthused as Son scored a goal that brought to mind the famous effort by Diego Maradona against England at the World Cup in 1986.

SON JUST WENT FULL BEAST MODE 😤#TOTBURpic.twitter.com/YFVEKLdpeG — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) December 7, 2019

Son's solo run from his own penalty box to the goal. INCREDIBLE.(via @NBCSportsSoccer) pic.twitter.com/qdIjHZBtcf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2019

There aren’t many superlatives for Son’s goal. Definitely one of the best of the season and definitely one of the best I’ve seen. World class.#TOTBURpic.twitter.com/ECmNCVZBTH — Karan Tejwani (@karan_tejwani26) December 7, 2019

The goal put Spurs comfortably in front heading into half-time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, after strikes inside the first 10 minutes from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

Jose Mourinho's men are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing mid-week defeat to Manchester United, which was their first under Mourinho's tenure.