‘One of the greatest individual goals you will see’: South Korean star Son Heung-min scores SENSATIONAL solo goal (VIDEO)

7 Dec, 2019 16:04
AFP
Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min scored a sensational solo goal as he dribbled from his own 18-yard box to slot home against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The South Korean forward collected the ball deep in his own half before setting off at pace, slaloming through a mass of claret shirts before finishing coolly past Burnley ‘keeper Nick Pope to put Spurs 3-0 up.

The effort was declared an instant goal of the season winner on social media, where pundit Gary Lineker hailed it as “one of the greatest individual goals you will ever see.”

Indeed, looking at the strike, it's easy to see why Lineker was so enthused as Son scored a goal that brought to mind the famous effort by Diego Maradona against England at the World Cup in 1986.  

The goal put Spurs comfortably in front heading into half-time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, after strikes inside the first 10 minutes from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

Jose Mourinho's men are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing mid-week defeat to Manchester United, which was their first under Mourinho's tenure. 

