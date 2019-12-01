Woman charged with attempted homicide following stabbing of NFL star Terrelle Pryor

A woman has been charged with attempted homicide related to the the early morning stabbing of NFL star Terrelle Pryor in Pittsburgh on Saturday. Pryor, meanwhile, is facing a separate charge.

Former Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns and, most recently, Jacksonville Jaguars player Pryor reported to an emergency room at 4:30am local time on Saturday morning after receiving stab wounds to his shoulder and chest following a dispute with "mutual combatants" at a Pittsburgh apartment complex, according to police.

Pryor's condition was initially described as critical but the 30-year-old quarterback and wide receiver is expected to survive.

Shalaya Briston, 24, has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault while Pryor has also been charged with assault.

Pryor's management team, Vantage Management Group, announced that Pryor's family have eased initial concerns related to his health and that a full recovery from his injuries is expected.

Gossip outlet TMZ reports that court documents they have seen state that Pryor and Briston, who had been dating, were involved in a dispute while socializing in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to a witness, Pryor left but was waiting in the apartment hallway when Briston returned.

Per the report, a physical confrontation occurred inside an apartment. Shortly thereafter, Pryor exited the apartment clutching his chest and bleeding.

He was then transported to hospital by Briston and three of her friends.

Pryor was at one point considered to be among the most promising collegiate athletes of his generation. He was a dual-sport athlete in both football and basketball but opted to pursue a career on the gridiron.

He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders where he would spend three years before bouncing around the league with various teams including Cleveland, New York Jets and the Washington Redskins.