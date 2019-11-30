NFL star Terrelle Pryor 'in critical condition' after being stabbed in Pittsburgh

Former Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns player Terrelle Pryor is reportedly in a critical condition in a Pittsburgh hospital after being stabbed early Saturday morning in an apartment complex.

The wide receiver and quarterback, once considered to be one of the most promising collegiate athletes of his generation, presented himself to an emergency room at 4:30am local time after the incident at the Heinz Loft apartment complex, reports WTAE in Pittsburgh.

Local media also reports that a woman has been detained at Pittsburgh Police headquarters in relation to the stabbing. His condition is understood to be critical.

Pryor, 30, is currently a free agent after being released by Jacksonville Jaguars in September.

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the player was stabbed in the shoulder and chest. He has since undergone surgery.

Pryor was widely considered to be the best NFL prospect in the country in 2008 and was a potential multi-sport athlete after also being heralded as one of the nation's most promising basketball players.

However, he eventually opted to pursue a career on the gridiron and was drafted as a quarterback by the Oakland Raiders before later transitioning to wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

He would play the same position in further stints with the Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills as well as the Jaguars.