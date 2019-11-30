 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
The Hague stabbing suspect arrested – police
NFL star Terrelle Pryor 'in critical condition' after being stabbed in Pittsburgh

30 Nov, 2019 16:07
USA TODAY Sports / Douglas DeFelice-
Former Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns player Terrelle Pryor is reportedly in a critical condition in a Pittsburgh hospital after being stabbed early Saturday morning in an apartment complex.

The wide receiver and quarterback, once considered to be one of the most promising collegiate athletes of his generation, presented himself to an emergency room at 4:30am local time after the incident at the Heinz Loft apartment complex, reports WTAE in Pittsburgh. 

Local media also reports that a woman has been detained at Pittsburgh Police headquarters in relation to the stabbing. His condition is understood to be critical.

Pryor, 30, is currently a free agent after being released by Jacksonville Jaguars in September.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the player was stabbed in the shoulder and chest. He has since undergone surgery.

Pryor was widely considered to be the best NFL prospect in the country in 2008 and was a potential multi-sport athlete after also being heralded as one of the nation's most promising basketball players.

However, he eventually opted to pursue a career on the gridiron and was drafted as a quarterback by the Oakland Raiders before later transitioning to wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns in 2015. 

He would play the same position in further stints with the Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills as well as the Jaguars.

