Russian bear-wrestling murder convict Maxim ‘Mad Max’ Novoselov confirmed for fight return

He was recently seen wrestling a bear in Siberia but Russian MMA fighter Maxim ‘Mad Max’ Novoselov will return to action against human opposition in Moscow at the end of November, it has been confirmed.

Novoselov, 46, will face fellow sambo specialist Alexey Goncharov on the undercard of an event organized by Russia's RenTV, and which will be headlined by a boxing contest between Alexander Emelianenko – brother of MMA legend Fedor – and powerlifter Mikhail Koklyaev.

The full details of Novoselov’s bout are still under wraps, although it will be his first serious action since he defeated Aleksandar Aleksic via first-round TKO at Fight Championship Aslan back in June.

Since then, the 6ft, 250lbs behemoth has been filmed taking on opponents of a different kind, sharing footage of himself grappling with a bear in Siberia at the start of October.

He was reportedly set to appear at Fight Nights Global 94 later that month, but withdrew from the bout with former UFC fighter Dmitry ‘The Lifeguard’ Smolyakov citing health reasons.

Novoselov is notorious for being jailed for 14 years in 1993 on murder charges, and spent more time behind bars in 2012 when he was found guilty of links to a drugs business.

The Chelyabinsk-born giant has some unorthodox training methods – and earlier this year nearly took one training partner’s arm off when he accidentally plunged an axe into it.

He recently shared footage of himself sparring with fellow heavyweight Denis Vildanov – a man officially recognized as having Russia’s biggest natural biceps, and who himself is attempting to forge a career in the increasingly weird and wonderful Russian amateur MMA scene.

Novoselov’s fight at VTB Arena on November 29 will be broadcast live on RenTV.