 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

WATCH: Surreal scenes as kickboxer is left so dazed after brutal KO that he gets up thinking he’s won

Published time: 26 Sep, 2019 16:09 Edited time: 26 Sep, 2019 16:16
Get short URL
WATCH: Surreal scenes as kickboxer is left so dazed after brutal KO that he gets up thinking he’s won
YouTube
Spanish kickboxer José Maria Quevedo appeared to be left so dazed and confused by a KO in a recent bout that he got up believing he had won the fight.

Quevedo was sent sprawling to the canvas by a vicious right hand from Frenchman Hakim Ketaieb in the second round of their bout in Saint-Raphael.

The Spaniard lay flat out on the canvas for several seconds before recovering his senses. But, clearly disorientated, he then slipped under the ropes and headed off away from the ring with his arms raised, appearing to believe he had won the fight.

He was quickly guided back to the ring by a trainer, although once stepping back through the ropes he continued to parade around as if in the belief he had won the fight.

One commentator is said to have exclaimed "where is he going?" before another added that Quevedo had “disconnected [with reality].”

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies