 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Ring girls dumped from Joshua vs Ruiz rematch in Saudi Arabia 'out of respect for local customs'

30 Nov, 2019 13:54
Get short URL
Ring girls dumped from Joshua vs Ruiz rematch in Saudi Arabia 'out of respect for local customs'
© Reuters | FILE PHOTO: AFP / Getty Images
The rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia will be without a familiar sight for boxing fans after promoters ruled that ring girls will be absent.

Mexican-American fighter Ruiz Jr defends the world heavyweight titles he so sensationally won from Joshua earlier this year when the pair meet again at a purpose built 15,000-seater stadium in Diriyah on December 7, in an event dubbed ‘The Clash on the Dunes’. 

READ MORE: Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr rematch confirmed for Saudi Arabia in December

Out of respect for strict local customs which require women to cover up, promoters have confirmed there will not be bikini-clad ring girls present to hold up cards in between rounds, TMZ reports.

The WWE faced a similar dilemma at its Crown Jewel event earlier this year, when it opted for more modest attire for its female athletes.

Brit fighter Joshua will be aiming to reclaim the WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO belts he so stunningly lost to 29-year-old Ruiz Jr, a short-notice replacement, at Madison Square Garden back in June.  

Joshua, 30, had been unbeaten heading into that bout but suffered a the seventh-round stoppage defeat after being put down four times.

Also on rt.com Naked sushi girls & celeb pals: Heavyweight champ Ruiz Jr. throws lavish birthday bash (VIDEO)

Both fighters are already in Saudi Arabia as they gear up for one of the biggest boxing events the region has ever hosted.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies