‘I was caught up in the moment’ - Runner explains 'misjudged' slap on female reporter’s backside

A fun-runner who was accused of slapping a female reporter's butt during a live TV broadcast has explained his actions as a "misjudge in character and decision-making" and that he was simply "caught up in the moment."

Tommy Callaway, a 43-year-old married father of two and native of Statesboro, Georgia, was captured on camera smacking reporter Alex Bozarjian’s backside during a live broadcast of the 5K Savannah Bridge Run, in which he was taking part.

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019

Hours later, a clip of the incident and Bozarjian's horrified reaction went viral, gaining over 11 million views. Callaway was subsequently identified online and slammed for “violating” the broadcaster, and was also handed a permanent ban from the run by the Savannah Sports Council.

Callaway, a Boy Scout leader and church youth volunteer, has since insisted he hadn't intended to assault the reporter, and declared he didn't even know exactly where his supposedly busy hands had touched her.

“I was caught up in the moment,” Callaway said in an interview with Inside Edition. “I was getting ready to bring my hands up and wave to the camera, to the audience; there was a misjudge in character and decision-making. I touched her back; I did not know exactly where I touched her.”

The incident attracted much public attention and was widely condemned on social media, with many users admonishing the runner for his actions.

Following the incident, Bozarjian also took to social media to vent her anger at being "violated" and "objectified" by Callaway.

“To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better,” she wrote. In response, Callaway agreed "100%" with Bozarjian's statement and admited he "must do better".