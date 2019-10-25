‘Can’t a woman show a nice, muscular bottom?’ Italian fitness club owner denies its body-praising banner is sexist
The Olympia club in Verona had produced an unusual banner, promising potential clients that they would form a perfect figure through its training sessions.
READ MORE: ‘Angel with body of a devil’: Former Chinese bodybuilder sends internet into frenzy with naked snaps (PHOTOS)
To illustrate their enticing offer, the club’s promoters printed a picture of a woman’s firm buttocks alongside a slogan which read: “We will make your backside look like this.”
The advertising campaign had a bombshell effect across the region, with some citizens accusing the club of using a woman’s body to sell their services.
«Vi facciamo un c...o così» la pubblicità choc di una palestra va oltre il sessismo https://t.co/HVrBbPnGTx— Zorro ooooone! (@vaglica61) October 17, 2019
But the gym owners were quite happy with the results from their bikini and butt ad, saying that it had helped attract much public attention.
“It was a nice publicity stunt. In our opinion there is nothing sexist,” said one female Olympia employee.
“It's just a beautiful backside that doesn’t offend anyone. After all, all you have to do is open any magazine to see that there are also many boys with bare chests.
“Can't a woman show a nice muscular bottom? It is not offensive. In any case, we adapt to the standards that are seen on television. I don’t feel uncomfortable at all as a woman.”