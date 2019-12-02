WATCH: Camera captures adorable reaction of Messi's 4yo son Mateo as his dad wins Ballon d'Or for record 6th time

Lionel Messi collected a record sixth Ballon d'or accolade in Paris on Monday night - much to the delight of his four-year-old son Mateo.

Messi pipped Netherlands and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk to the most prestigious individual prize in football, while longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo - a five-time winner of the accolade - finished third.

Ballon d'Or 2019: Lionel Messi bags record SIXTH award as no-show Cristiano Ronaldo finishes third

Messi had arrived at the glitzy bash at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and two of his three sons, Thiago, 7, and Mateo, 4.

And when Messi was announced as the winner of the award by French legend Didier Drogba, one person in the crowd who couldn't contain their delight was young Mateo.

He was seen bouncing up and down in his chair laughing as Messi took to the stage - although his brother Thiago seemed far less impressed.

Despite his tender years, Mateo has already established a reputation as quite the character. Messi previously revealed how he trolls his elder brother by celebrating goals AGAINST his dad's team - although he has at least mastered Messi Sr's iconic celebration.