'What a final!' Gabriel Barbosa scores two late goals, gets sent off as Flamengo claim first Copa Libertadores since 1981

'Gabigol, Gabriel Barbosa, fit a career's worth of drama into just a few minutes as he scored two late goals before getting sent off as Flamengo came from behind to defeat River Plate to become champions of South America.

The Brazilian side were chasing shadows for the majority of the 90 minutes in front of 80,000 fans at the Estadio Monumental in Lima, particularly after Rafael Santos Borre gave the Argentinian's a 14th minute lead.

Also on rt.com Jesus is a Flamengo fan? Iconic Christ the Redeemer statue lit up in Brazilian team’s colors ahead of Copa Libertadores final

They had several chances to increase their lead, with Santos Borre going close to increasing their advantage with a shot from distance later in the half.

But as the clock ticked closer to the 90 it was time for 'Gabigol' - anonymous for the majority of the game - to make his late impact.

What a final! Gabriel Barbosa with the biggest balls of 2019 touching a trophy in south America before the Copa Libertadores final. This guy just earned himself a godlike status. #CopaLibertadorespic.twitter.com/wKBSWciRCk — Jamie (@StoneColdToto) November 23, 2019

⚽️ Borre 14'

⚽️ Barbosa 89'

⚽️ Barbosa 90'+2

🔴 Palacios 90'+5

🔴 Barbosa 90'+5



COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL 2019 IN PICS..

What a dramatic night...#Libertadores2019#Libertadorespic.twitter.com/erNrxqhVht — Soccerbazeglobal (@Soccerbazegloba) November 23, 2019

Copa libetadores final:



⏱️ 14" River Plate 1-0

⏱️ 89" Flamengo 1-1

⏱️ 92" Flamengo 1-2



WHAT. A. COMEBACK.pic.twitter.com/VdustHDY21 — Firas El Echi (@FirasElEchi10) November 23, 2019

The Brazil international, on loan from Inter Milan, scored his 39th and 40th goals of the season to claim the dramatic late win, first poking home a cross at the far post to tie the game and then, in the 92nd minute, muscling a River defender off the ball and driving home from just inside the box.

The drama was far from over, though, as moments after scoring the winner Barbosa was issued with a second yellow for sarcastically applauding referee after River's Exequiel Palacios was sent off in injury time.

Also on rt.com Flare nightmare: Brazilian football fan loses hand while attempting to light pyro (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

It was a typical performance for the 23-year-old, who has now collected 22 yellow cards during his season on loan with the club.

The win marks Flamengo's first Copa Libertadores win since 1981 and will give them entry to the 2019 FIFA World Club Cup in Qatar next month where they could meet European champions Liverpool.