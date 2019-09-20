Flare nightmare: Brazilian football fan loses hand while attempting to light pyro (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

An attempt to light up a football flare turned out to be a nightmare for a Brazilian fan, who lost his hand in a terrifying incident after the explosive device unexpectedly blew up prematurely.

The Athletico Paranaense supporter, identified as Wesley Pontes, was left in a state of shock after he saw his bloody hand hanging loosely following the catastrophic explosion.

READ MORE: WATCH: Biker plunges off 70ft cliff in horror crash… but somehow survives

The accident occurred at Afonso Pena Airport in Sao Jose Dos when dozens of fans gathered to greet their team ahead of the 2019 Copa do Brasil final second-leg against Internacional.

But before the team bus arrived at the scene, a loud noise was heard and Pontes could be seen holding his injured arm.

The man, visibly distressed by the incident, was looking around before a policeman approached him and helped stop the bleeding until an ambulance arrived.

“The first impression I got was that it was a bomb because of the noise it made,” said Juliano Lorenz Oscar, journalist and supporter of Athletico-PR who witnessed the incident.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC FOOTAGE THAT SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING

Pontes was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors were reportedly forced to amputate what remained of his left hand.

Athletico Paranaense who had won their home game 1-0, went on to win their away game 2-1 to become Copa do Brasil champions.