 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

WATCH: Biker plunges off 70ft cliff in horror crash… but somehow survives

Published time: 18 Sep, 2019 11:00
Get short URL
WATCH: Biker plunges off 70ft cliff in horror crash… but somehow survives
File Photo. Mountainbiker at the edge of a dangerous cliff © Global Look Press / Florian Kopp
Texas man Rick Hogge miraculously survived a terrifying crash after plummeting from a 70ft cliff while riding his motorcycle along a rocky road in Colorado.

Hogge was taking a bike ride with friends when the scary incident happened. As he made his way across the narrow path his bike suddenly hit a rock which sent him flying 60-70ft down the verge before crashing into a river.

READ MORE: WATCH: Terrifying moment rally fan falls onto track in front of oncoming car

The horrific plunge was captured on a camera attached to the rider’s helmet, and the footage shows how Hogge lost his balance while trying to avoid rocks.

The man was found by his friends who helped him to climb back up the cliff.

I thought about my kids on the way down,” he said, recalling the life-threatening incident.

So, so many things just went absolutely perfect to allow me to survive that and I really feel like the grace of God is why I am here now,” he added.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies