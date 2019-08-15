Whiskey shots and cheap shots: Conor McGregor caught on camera punching man in Dublin pub (VIDEO)

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has hit the headlines once again, after an innocuous visit he made to a Dublin pub resulted in him punching a local patron for not trying his own brand of whiskey.

Footage of the former two-division UFC world champion has been acquired by US gossip outlet TMZ, who have documented what occurred at The Marble Arch pub in Dublin earlier this year.

McGregor appeared to arrive in the pub and purchased a bottle of his now-famous whiskey, Proper Twelve, before dishing out a host of cups for the locals sat at the bar.

However one man declined the UFC star's offer of a free shot, and later paid for it by receiving a stiff shot of another kind – from McGregor's left hand.

Sources in Ireland told RT Sport that the man in question had made a derogative remark about McGregor's whiskey and said that he was glad that McGregor had been beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It seemingly provoked McGregor into throwing a punch at the man that connected on the side of his head, but did not knock him off his stool at the bar. As soon as McGregor threw the punch, he was grabbed by two men and dragged out of the pub.

TMZ reports that the incident, which took place in April, had been reported to the police who opened an investigation, but no further news on charges has followed.

The Irishman is believed to be in training for a late 2019 or early 2020 comeback, with this weekend's fight between Anthony Pettis and Nate Diaz at UFC 241, plus next month's UFC lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, likely to determine who McGregor is most likely to face next.