Zabeast is back: Rising Russian featherweight Magomedsharipov to face Calvin Kattar at UFC Botson

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 10:39 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 10:54
© Getty Images / Zuffa LLC / Jeff Bottari
Russian UFC star Zabit Magomedsharipov will seek to cement his status as a serious featherweight contender when he takes on Calvin Kattar in the UFC Boston co-headliner.

Dagestan fighter Magomedsharipov, 28, and Massachusetts native Kattar, 31, will face off at TD Garden on October 18.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Brett Okamoto, citing promotion chief Dana White, and was subsequently confirmed to RT Sport by Magomedsharipov. 

The Russian – nicknamed 'Zabeast' – is undefeated in five fights since joining the UFC and is touted as among the most promising title contenders in the division ruled over by Hawaii's Max 'Blessed' Holloway. 

His last outing was a unanimous decision win against Jeremy Stephens at UFC 235 in March, and he will head into the bout against Kattar on a 13-fight win streak.

Kattar, who is 4-1 in the UFC, scored a big first-round KO win against Ricardo Lamas at UFC 238 in June and will enjoy strong home support in Boston.

In Magomedsharipov (17-1 overall) he will face one of the most intriguing prospects in the division, and one whose languid style belies a fluid and devastatingly effective striking and ground game.  

The UFC Fight Night event will be headlined by the light heavyweight bout between former middleweight champ Chris Weidman and fellow American fighter Dominick Reyes.    

