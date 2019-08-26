 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Terrifying moment rally fan falls onto track in front of oncoming car

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 12:23
This is the terrifying moment a spectator attending the World Rally Championship in Germany came seconds from disaster after falling onto the track with a car approaching at high speed.

The man, who reportedly fell off a short wall separating the fan zone from the rally track, incredibly emerged unscathed from the episode after scrambling clear just as the Citroen driven by Mads Ostberg sped past.

Footage of the hair-raising incident shows the spectator losing his balance and tumbling, although luckily he manages to move clear while Citroen man Ostberg also swerves smartly to avoid the potentially fatal collision.

"In the end I was probably a meter or half a meter away from him," hero driver Ostberg told Autosport.

"He came down the wall a meter from the race line, if he fell down half a second later there would have been no way to avoid it.”

