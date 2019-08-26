WATCH: Terrifying moment rally fan falls onto track in front of oncoming car

This is the terrifying moment a spectator attending the World Rally Championship in Germany came seconds from disaster after falling onto the track with a car approaching at high speed.

The man, who reportedly fell off a short wall separating the fan zone from the rally track, incredibly emerged unscathed from the episode after scrambling clear just as the Citroen driven by Mads Ostberg sped past.

READ MORE: Rider hospitalized as bike erupts in flames in British MotoGP horror smash (VIDEO)

Footage of the hair-raising incident shows the spectator losing his balance and tumbling, although luckily he manages to move clear while Citroen man Ostberg also swerves smartly to avoid the potentially fatal collision.

This man had a lucky escape. At the point where he fell, I was flat out over a high speed jump at approximately 150km/h! He fell into the raceline, but luckily I reacted quickly and avoided a fatal accident. ⚠️PLEASE STAY SAFE!⚠️

📸Vincent Petit pic.twitter.com/svjB65gDjj — Mads Østberg (@MadsOstberg) August 23, 2019

"In the end I was probably a meter or half a meter away from him," hero driver Ostberg told Autosport.

"He came down the wall a meter from the race line, if he fell down half a second later there would have been no way to avoid it.”