Spanish extreme sports YouTuber dies after parachute fails to open during insane 150ft jump

Spanish extreme sports YouTuber Ruben Carbonell tragically died on Wednesday after his parachute failed to open while attempting a daredevil 150ft jump.

The 29-year-old sneaked into a cement factory in Alicante, Spain, intending to jump from the factory’s giant chimney, but his risky stunt turned out to be fatal when his parachute failed to open.

Carbonell’s friend, who was going to jump next, called an ambulance, but unfortunately the man died instantly after the fall.

Carbonell practiced various extreme sports, including paragliding and parachute jumping, and posted videos of his dangerous stunts on his YouTube channel.

Spanish police will now investigate the details of the tragedy, including how the men managed to enter the private facilities of the factory.