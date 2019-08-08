 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Spanish extreme sports YouTuber dies after parachute fails to open during insane 150ft jump

Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 13:14
Get short URL
Spanish extreme sports YouTuber dies after parachute fails to open during insane 150ft jump
File Photo. Jumper leaps from the 300-metre high © Global Look Press / Chris Jung
Spanish extreme sports YouTuber Ruben Carbonell tragically died on Wednesday after his parachute failed to open while attempting a daredevil 150ft jump.

The 29-year-old sneaked into a cement factory in Alicante, Spain, intending to jump from the factory’s giant chimney, but his risky stunt turned out to be fatal when his parachute failed to open.

READ MORE: RIP Bjorg Lambrecht: Riders and teams pay tribute as rising star of Belgian cycling dies aged 22

Carbonell’s friend, who was going to jump next, called an ambulance, but unfortunately the man died instantly after the fall.

Carbonell practiced various extreme sports, including paragliding and parachute jumping, and posted videos of his dangerous stunts on his YouTube channel.

© Facebook / Ruben Carbonell Beneyto

Spanish police will now investigate the details of the tragedy, including how the men managed to enter the private facilities of the factory.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies