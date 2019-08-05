 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RIP Bjorg Lambrecht: Riders and teams pay tribute as rising star of Belgian cycling dies aged 22

Published time: 5 Aug, 2019 18:22 Edited time: 5 Aug, 2019 18:26
© AFP / Anne-Christine Poujoulat
The cycling world is in mourning after 22-year-old star Bjorg Lambrecht tragically died following a crash during the Tour de Pologne race in Poland.

The Belgian, who was earmarked as one of the rising young stars of the cycling world, crashed while competing on the third stage of the race between Chorzow and Zabrze.

His crash took place approximately 60 miles from the end of the race and, after medics sped to his aid, he was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His team, Lotto-Soudal, released a statement following confirmation of his death, saying: “The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and team-mates of Bjorg has happened. Rest in peace.”

Current world champion Alejandro Valverde said: “Deeply sorry for the loss of Bjorg Lambrecht, a cyclist who had demonstrated a lot in a few years.

“My deepest condolences to family, friends and team.”

Valverde’s team, Movistar, released a statement saying: “Sometimes, life is simply not fair. So young with so many things yet to do.

“All our thoughts are with the family, friends and Lotto-Soudal team-mates of Bjorg Lambrecht. Rest in peace.”

And the man who won the tragic third stage of the race, Pascal Ackermann, said: “Today, the result of the race doesn’t matter.

“I was devastated to hear today’s tragic news and I would like to personally send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bjorg Lambrecht and everyone at Lotto-Soudal.”

