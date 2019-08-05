RIP Bjorg Lambrecht: Riders and teams pay tribute as rising star of Belgian cycling dies aged 22

The cycling world is in mourning after 22-year-old star Bjorg Lambrecht tragically died following a crash during the Tour de Pologne race in Poland.

The Belgian, who was earmarked as one of the rising young stars of the cycling world, crashed while competing on the third stage of the race between Chorzow and Zabrze.

His crash took place approximately 60 miles from the end of the race and, after medics sped to his aid, he was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His team, Lotto-Soudal, released a statement following confirmation of his death, saying: “The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and team-mates of Bjorg has happened. Rest in peace.”

The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened… Rest in peace Bjorg... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9u9LZkp2Rt — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) August 5, 2019

Current world champion Alejandro Valverde said: “Deeply sorry for the loss of Bjorg Lambrecht, a cyclist who had demonstrated a lot in a few years.

“My deepest condolences to family, friends and team.”

Valverde’s team, Movistar, released a statement saying: “Sometimes, life is simply not fair. So young with so many things yet to do.

“All our thoughts are with the family, friends and Lotto-Soudal team-mates of Bjorg Lambrecht. Rest in peace.”

Sometimes, life is simply not fair. So, so young, with so many things yet to do. All of our thoughts are with the family, friends and @Lotto_Soudal team-mates of Bjorg Lambrecht. Rest in peace. https://t.co/7SoCxybBCo — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) August 5, 2019

And the man who won the tragic third stage of the race, Pascal Ackermann, said: “Today, the result of the race doesn’t matter.

“I was devastated to hear today’s tragic news and I would like to personally send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bjorg Lambrecht and everyone at Lotto-Soudal.”