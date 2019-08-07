Spurring him on: Dybala’s pop star girlfriend ‘urges Tottenham target to make London switch’

Paulo Dybala’s stunning pop star girlfriend has urged him to make the move to London after Juventus and Tottenham agreed a transfer fee for the Argentine forward, according to reports.

Dybala, 25, is surplus to requirements at Juventus and this week saw a potential move to Manchester United fall through over wage demands believed to be around £300,000 ($US365,000) a week.

However, Spurs have now made a last-ditch effort to land the Argentine before the Premier League transfer window slams shut at 5pm local time on Thursday.

The London club are said to have reached an agreement with Juve for a €75 million ($84 million) transfer fee, with personal terms now being the key to whether the player seals a switch to last season’s Champions League finalists.

According to reports in the Daily Mail citing sources close the player, Dybala is said to be keen on working with Spurs’ popular Argentine boss Mauricio Pochettino, while living in London would also be an appealing prospect.

Another factor could be the influence of Dybala’s stunning pop star partner Oriana Sabatini.

The 23-year-old Argentine singer, actress and model is also reported to be keen on a London move, to the extent that she has advised him to make the switch, the Mail reports.

The pair have been together since 2017, and both regularly post loved-up snaps to their combined 35 million followers on social media.

Despite Dybala being a fan favorite in Turin, Juve are keen to move him on as they try to make room on the balance sheet in a bid to bring in Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, who is also wanted by Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

As with Man United, however, the main stumbling block to Dybala moving to Spurs appears to be his wage demands, with the top earner at the London club currently England forward Harry Kane, who takes home £200,000 a week.

It’s unlikely that Spurs would be willing to compromise their wage structure to accommodate any increase on that amount to bring in Dybala, meaning the Argentine would have to compromise.

Dybala has made 24 appearances for his country, scoring twice, while he netted 10 times and laid on five assists in 42 games in all competitions for Juve last season.

He has been at the Turin club since moving from fellow Italians Palermo in 2015.