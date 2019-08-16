‘Land of Warriors’: Welcome to Dagestan (Episode 1)

RT Sport presents the serialized documentary film ‘Dagestan: Land of Warriors’ exploring one of Russia’s North Caucasus regions which, despite its modest size and population, produces top-level martial artists year-on-year.

In the first episode, we meet local fighter Timur Valiev, who hosts young American prospect Paul Capaldo in his hometown. The two met in New Jersey, where Timur regularly prepares for his fights in the US. Having trained with the likes of UFC stars Frankie Edgar, Eddie Alvarez, and Marlon Moraes under the supervision of coaches Mark Henry, Ricardo Almeida, and Nick Catone, they travel to Dagestan, where Paul gets to learn firsthand about the fighting culture of the home region of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and many other notable MMA fighters and martial artists.

In preparation for local MMA tournaments, Timur trains at the Dagestan Fighter gym, which has also produced UFC fighters such as Zabit Magomedsharipov, Said Nurmagomedov, and Omari Akhmedov.

