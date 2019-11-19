'A f*cking disgrace of a journalist': Football manager loses job after swearing 58 TIMES in spectacular rant at BBC reporters

The manager of English fourth-tier team Grimsby Town, Michael Jolley, was forced to leave the club after he unloaded a spectacular rant at BBC journalists in which he used the f-word 58 times in four and a half minutes.

Jolley parted ways with Grimsby last week after a series of poor results left the team 18th in League Two, six points above the relegation zone.

But the tipping point for Grimsby bosses was when Jolley, 42, went off on an expletive-laden tirade at BBC Humberside journalists after the recent 4-0 hammering by Leyton Orient, according to UK media.

Jolley is said to have lashed out at reporters Matt Dean and John Tondeur for a lack of “positive coverage” for his team.

“You are a f*cking disgrace. Every time you interview me you're antagonistic, confrontational, who do you think you are, Jeremy Paxman?” Jolley fumed.

“You are a f*cking disgrace of a journalist. The f*cking radio station gives us f*cking no positive coverage whatsoever.”

Amid further X-rated language in a four-minute, 12-second clip leaked to social media, Jolley went on to accuse local journalists of having “no f*cking b*llocks,” adding that they “have to snipe behind peoples' f*cking backs.”

Former investment banker Jolley took over at Blundell Park in March 2018, guiding the team to safety in League Two that season. The team ended the 2018-19 season 17th, but are again precariously placed this campaign.

Club director John Fenty said he had been “shocked and stunned” by the rant and confirmed that it had contributed to Jolley leaving the club, but claimed he had “not been sacked.”

"Michael came to me on Wednesday and his view was that he knew where this was going, and he sought an opportunity for a compromise arrangement, which resulted in leaving on mutual grounds and gave him some certainty of receipt in terms of parting company," Fenty told the club’s website.

“On the scale of eruption, it's clear that the club had to go through a disciplinary process.

"I'm not suggesting for a minute that it would have concluded in gross misconduct and therefore dismissal, there can be a whole range of outcomes to that, but Michael assumed it could only go in one direction and sought mutual settlement, which we arrived at," he added.

Grimsby assistant manager Anthony Limbrick will be in charge for the FA Cup first round replay against Newport on Wednesday.