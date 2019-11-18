Fist fight: Violent brawl breaks out at Russian football game after final whistle (VIDEO)

A football match in the Russian Professional League ended in a huge brawl, after players of both teams got into fist fight following the final whistle.

The game in the Russian Second Division between Volgar Astrakhan and Legion Dynamo from Makhachkala ended in a 1-1 draw, when members of both squads became embroiled in a huge on-pitch scuffle involving footballers, staff members and even fans.

Coaches and reserve players rushed onto the pitch to prevent the brawl from further escalating, attempting to calm the hot-tempered teammates.

It remains unknown how the brawl began, but some of the Russian outlets reported that footballers started insulting each other at the end of the game, sparking the mass fight on the field.

Moscow-based disciplinary committee will investigate the incident before imposing any sanctions on the teams.Volgar tops the (RPL) South Zone standings with 47 points, while Legion Dynamo sits ninth trailing the leader by 23 points.