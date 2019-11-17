‘Opponent must always be respected’: Italian youth football coach sacked for inflicting humiliating 27-0 defeat

Italian youth football coach Massimiliano Riccini has been fired for disrespecting opponents, after his team Invictasauro beat fellow rivals Marina Calcio with a crushing score of 27-0.

The team’s president Paolo Brogelli slammed the coach and the footballers for the on-pitch, drubbing underlining that football values “are antithetical to such a thing.”

“We were stunned and deeply regretful when hearing that our junior team had beaten Marina Calcio 27-0,” Brogelli said.

“The values of youth team football are antithetical to such a thing. The opponent must always be respected.”

The team’s president delivered his apologized to the opponents, announcing that their directors board unanimously voted to fire the disrespectful coach.

“As President, I sincerely apologize to the Marina club. I announce that our directors decided, unanimously, to sack coach Riccini,” Brogelli added.

“Our coaches have the duty to train young players, but above all to educate them. That did not happen today.”