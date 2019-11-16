Lights out: Non-league goalkeeper spectacularly misses penalty, breaks floodlight (VIDEO)

There's a reason why it is rare to see a goalkeeper venture out of his own penalty area and this is a lesson well and truly learned by fans of English non-league football team Nuneaton Borough after this amazing spot-kick blunder.

Football fans of a certain vintage will no doubt remember the goalscoring heroics of goalkeepers such as Jose Luis Chilavert and Peter Schmeichel but for every shot-stopper who found luck in front of the opposition goal there are a thousand who didn't.

Here is one more to add to that list.

I don’t think the Nuneaton’s keeper will be allowed to take a penalty again!😲



Not only did he miss, he also broke a light!💡pic.twitter.com/l0Y87dsDia — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) November 16, 2019

61‘ He’s missed and has broke the lights in the terrace. What have I just witnessed🤦🏻‍♂️



Boro 0-0 Stratford#BackTheBoro — Nuneaton Borough F.C. (@NuneatonBoroFC) November 16, 2019

With the score deadlocked at 0-0 in Nuneaton's non-league fixture against Stratford Town on Saturday, goalkeeper Tony Breeden took it upon himself to answer the call after his side won a penalty.

However, instead of giving his team the foundation of a one-goal lead, the penalty was thundered over the crossbar and directly into a floodlight behind the goal, which came loose from the roof of the stand and appeared to hang by an electrical cable just above the heads of several fans.

The miss didn't prove too costly as Nuneaton wound up winning the game 2-0 but one suspects that the next time Breeden puts his hand up to take a spot kick there might be a few objections from his teammates - and from whoever it was who had to fix the floodlight which now dangles above the terrace behind the goal.