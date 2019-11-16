 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 people, incl. children, killed in San Diego shooting – police
HomeSport News

Lights out: Non-league goalkeeper spectacularly misses penalty, breaks floodlight (VIDEO)

16 Nov, 2019 19:03
Get short URL
Lights out: Non-league goalkeeper spectacularly misses penalty, breaks floodlight (VIDEO)
© Reuters / John Sibley | Twitter
There's a reason why it is rare to see a goalkeeper venture out of his own penalty area and this is a lesson well and truly learned by fans of English non-league football team Nuneaton Borough after this amazing spot-kick blunder.

Football fans of a certain vintage will no doubt remember the goalscoring heroics of goalkeepers such as Jose Luis Chilavert and Peter Schmeichel but for every shot-stopper who found luck in front of the opposition goal there are a thousand who didn't. 

Here is one more to add to that list.

With the score deadlocked at 0-0 in Nuneaton's non-league fixture against Stratford Town on Saturday, goalkeeper Tony Breeden took it upon himself to answer the call after his side won a penalty.

However, instead of giving his team the foundation of a one-goal lead, the penalty was thundered over the crossbar and directly into a floodlight behind the goal, which came loose from the roof of the stand and appeared to hang by an electrical cable just above the heads of several fans.

Also on rt.com Shot stopper: Ex-Colombia ace Asprilla says he persuaded hitman not to kill Paraguay goalkeeping legend Chilavert

The miss didn't prove too costly as Nuneaton wound up winning the game 2-0 but one suspects that the next time Breeden puts his hand up to take a spot kick there might be a few objections from his teammates - and from whoever it was who had to fix the floodlight which now dangles above the terrace behind the goal. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies