'F*ck the NFL': Troubled star Antonio Brown unleashes x-rated social media tirade against the league

Antonio Brown, the controversial wide receiver currently facing mounting sexual assault allegations, has issued a stunning social media blast at NFL chiefs in which he alleges that he has been treated unfairly.

Reports state that Brown is due to meet with league officials next week to discuss the allegations but a tweet issued by the former Pittsburgh Steeler suggests that if the meeting goes ahead, it will likely be a fractious one.

Brown, considered by many to be among the best receivers in recent NFL history, has already been the subject of an incredible array of media coverage in recent months. After being picked up by the Oakland Raiders in what was at the time considered to be a coup free-agent acquisition, Brown soon drew the ire of his new bosses with a series of incidents.

He showed up to his first training session with his new team in a hot air balloon, while also having extremely frostbitten feet owing to a cryotherapy mishap in France shortly before. He then refused to practice with the team after the NFL outlawed his particular brand of helmet for safety reasons.

Brown was soon released from the team and would last exactly 11 days and one game as a New England Patriot before again being ditched, this time due to a stream of sexual assault allegations.

Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly ! Making money off my sweat and blood Fuck the @nfl I’ll never play in that shit treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go fuck your self — AB (@AB84) November 7, 2019

The player has let loose on social media several times since then, including today's latest missive:

"Imagine conforming to a system giving it 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly! Making money off my sweat and blood F*ck the @nfl I'll never play in that shit treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f*ck your self."

However, Brown isn't currently facing criminal charges and several NFL teams have made tentative overtures to expressing their interest in signing him, though nothing will happen until the NFL has completed their own internal investigation - an inquiry which appears to have prompted Brown to lash out.

This is the third such time that Brown has "retired" from the NFL via a social media post this season.

Brown holds the NFL record for the highest total receiving yards over a six-year span with the Steelers with 686 catches for 9,145 yards.

But if his latest outburst is to be believed, he won't be improving on those stats any time soon.