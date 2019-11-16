Why so serious?! UFC fighter Markus Perez dons Joker-inspired makeup at UFC Sao Paulo weigh-ins (VIDEO)
Perez kept his face obscured from the audience as he walked to the stage before turning to reveal an immaculate representation of the makeup worn by Ledger in the 2008 film 'The Dark Knight.'
The impersonation didn't stop there. He mirrored Ledger's iconic mannerisms from the character for which he posthumously won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar, swaying on the scales and licking his lips and when staring down his opponent, Wellington Turman, he had just one question.
"Why so serious?"
Fighters are often seen showing off their lighter side at weigh-ins but rarely is it committed-to in the same fashion as Perez, whose performance was praised on social media by a swathe of well-known names.
"Bro if he shows up to the fight like that it would be absolutely epic," wrote UFC champion Jon Jones in the comments section while former middleweight titleholder Chris Weidman commented: "Love this!"
Perez, an 11-2 middleweight, will no doubt be hoping that he can maintain a little bit of the Joker's dark side for Saturday's battle with Turman in Sao Paulo.