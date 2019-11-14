‘I’d say he won, no doubt’: Artem Lobov delivers verdict on Jason Knight’s bathroom brawl ahead of bare-knuckle rematch

Artem Lobov has declared rival Jason Knight the winner of a bathroom brawl that caused a sensation on social media ahead of their much-anticipated rematch in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on Saturday.

Fans are hoping for a classic to mirror their first encounter when American Knight aims for revenge against Russian-born Lobov, who enters as strong favorite having won their initial, bloody contest on the thinnest of judging margins earlier this year.

The second contest between the pair is being hyped as the most exciting fight since the championship launched in 2018, not least because its organizers have been frenziedly promoting the Mississippi card with a stream of interviews and films in the build-up.

Lobov has become arguably the sport’s prominent star following his unanimous decision win over former WBA welterweight world champion Paulie Malignaggi in June, although critics of the discipline believe BKFC remains some way short of the popularity required to ensure its long-term future.

As well as the headliners, their nine-fight card features heavyweight title holder Chase Sherman, defending his belts against California veteran Joel Beltran, and a scrap for multiple title holder Johnny Bedford.

“Yep, looks like Jason it is,” laughed Lobov, upon being shown footage of Knight’s apparent fist fight inside a toilet cubicle by The Mac Life.

“He picked a terrible spot to do it because it is such a confined space that he can’t really use the techniques that he has. It’s literally just a punch-up in there. I’d say he won that fight, no doubt.”

Knight, who has boasted of his hefty purse for the rematch, has played down the footage, which was posted on social media by his friend and trainer Brok Weaver but later deleted.

“This was from over a year ago,” Knight replied, insisting that a joke he had made partly due to a “beer buzz” had fallen flat, and insisting that he would not become embroiled in a similar situation now.

Former UFC slugger Lobov is predicting the same outcome as the first match, pointing to Knight’s willingness to trade.

“You often see great fights happen,” he said ahead of his fourth BKFC fight, adding that he would target his next bout as soon as possible afterwards.

“This is a great fight, the world was talking about it, so let’s make it happen again while we’re still hungry, still young and still want to do another fight just like it.”