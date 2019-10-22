Alexandra Soldatova - Russia's super-supple rhythmic gymnast set for big things at Tokyo 2020 (VIDEO)

Russian 4-time world champion Alexandra Soldatova is one of the hottest talents in rhythmic gymnastics and earmarked for success at Tokyo 2020 and it's not hard to see why when looking at some of the her Instagram videos.

Twenty-one-year-old is able to contort her 174 cm, 55 kg figure into all sorts of shapes not only on the mat, but by the pool, and in the gym. When not training, Soldatova likes to jet ski and, of course, pose for the camera.

The youngster hails from the Republic of Bashkortostan, located between the Volga River and Ural Mountains, in Central Russia, and began training at the age of 5.

She made her senior debut in 2014, the same year she won her first ever World Championship in Izmir, Turkey, in the Team event as a member of Russia's National talent-packed rhythmic gymnastic team.

Soldatova has bagged a hat-trick of World Championship titles in the that category also winning in 2015 and 2018 the same year she also grabbed world gold in the ribbon discipline in 2018.

Perhaps the best year for Soldatova came in 2016 when she won a stunning five gold medals in the Grand Prix Final in the all-round, hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon disciplines

She also managed gold in the European Championships Team event in Baku, Azerbaijan, and will now head into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she and her teammates are tipped for huge things.