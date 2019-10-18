 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian football club account bombards followers with porn site links after being renamed 'T*TS' (PHOTOS)

18 Oct, 2019 14:33
Main: Sputnik | Inset: Global Look Press
Defunct Russian football club Amkar Perm caused social media blushes on Friday when their Twitter account suddenly began bombarding followers with images of a scantily-clad clad brunette and links to a porn site.

The Siberian club formerly played in the Russian Premier League but was dissolved in 2018 amid financial woes.

It has since continued to post occasional messages about former players and local projects to its 136,000 Twitter followers, but that output suddenly went up a notch on Friday.

After being renamed ‘TITS!!!’, the account began sharing pictures of a topless model in various poses, as well as links to a porn site.

“Clever boy, Hello! In 5 minutes i will be performing naked in that chat! Сome on! Sigh up, it's absolutely free! I am waiting for you, i am sweety!!!,” read one message.

The club’s unexpected output caused widespread amusement among followers of the beautiful game in Russia, with most speculating that the account had been hacked. 

After formally being declared bankrupt after years of financial struggles, Amkar was reborn last year as FC Zvezda Perm, and now play their football in the third-tier Russian PFL.   

