Simply the chest! Wife of Ukrainian footballer takes on Zlatan’s ‘Matrix Challenge’ (VIDEO)

Published time: 27 Sep, 2019 16:49 Edited time: 27 Sep, 2019 17:49
Instagram @irina_moroziuk
Irina Moroziuk – the wife of Ukrainian international footballer Mykola Moroziuk – displayed her incredible chest control as she took on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s ‘Matrix Challenge’.

Swedish superstar Ibrahimovic launched the craze this week we he took to social media to show off his impressive ball control in the style of the Matrix character Neo, played by Keanu Reeves.

The LA Galaxy forward subsequently called on others to take up the challenge, including UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, French World Cup winner Paul Pogba, and Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic.

While none of those have yet heeded the call (Khabib jokingly called it “number 1 bulls*hit"), one person not to shy away was Instagram favorite Irina.

She shared an impressive slow-mo clip of her balancing the ball on her well-supported chest with a dance tune soundtrack.

“Everybody knows that @iamzlatanibrahimovic is my favorite football player ( after my husband ) and I have to be a part of this #matrixchallenge,” she wrote.

It’s not the first time Moroziuk has shared her impressive control on social media – earlier this year she posted a video of herself juggling a ball while stripping down to her bra.

The tattooed Irina is something of an Instagram celebrity, regularly sharing modelling shots with her 33,000 followers.

Her husband Mykola has won 13 caps for Ukraine, and is currently at Turkish club Caykur Rizespor.  

© Reuters / Gleb Garanich

