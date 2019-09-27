Matrix Challenge: Zlatan Ibrahimovic throws down gauntlet to Khabib in new craze... and UFC champ has already responded (VIDEO)

You've heard of the 'Bottle Cap Challenge' but now Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to up the ante somewhat, challenging the likes of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to try the 'Matrix Challenge'.

The challenge recalls a scene from the classic movie 'The Matrix' in which Keanu Reeves' character Neo avoids a hail of gunfire by acrobatically arching his back, but in this particular instance it must be done while balancing a football on your chest and flailing your arms about, preferably in slow motion.

The Swedish striker, who now plies his trade in Major League Soccer after a hugely successful career with the likes of Inter Milan, Barcelona and Manchester United, shows how it is done in the below clip before issuing a challenge for UFC champion Nurmagomedov, French ace Paul Pogba, tennis star Novak Djokovic and football agent Mino Raiola to follow suit.

Khabib already appears to have given his verdic on Zlatan's call-out, replying in the comments with his famous phrase "This is no.1 bullsh*t" - but adding a laughing emoji.

The clip follows previous online challenges such as the aforementioned Bottle Cap Challenge in which people spin-kicked the cap off a bottle of water, or the Ice Bucket Challenge in which people were compelled to pour a bucket of ice-cold water over themselves in an effort to raise money for charity.

Meanwhjile it remains to be seen if Pogba and Djokovic have the wherewithal (or the dexterity) to pull off such a manoeuvre but all should be revealed on social media in the coming days.

Ibrahimovic, 37, has been a huge success in Los Angeles since moving to the Galaxy from Manchester United two seasons ago. His side have already clinched a spot in the MLS playoffs, thanks in part to a goal he scored against Real Salt Lake recently. To date, the Swede has found the net an impressive 49 times in just 53 appearances.