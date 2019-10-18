‘I’d play Federer on Red Square’: Russian tennis sensation Medvedev speaks on ‘dream’ match, plus compatriots Khabib & Ovechkin

Russian world number four Daniil Medvedev says his dream match would be against Swiss legend Roger Federer on Moscow’s iconic Red Square, as the rising young star discussed tennis as well as some famous sporting compatriots.

Medvedev’s rise has been meteoric in recent months and comes on the back of a run of form which has seen him reach six finals in succession – culminating with victory in the Shanghai Masters last weekend.

Also on rt.com 'Something outrageous': Russia’s Medvedev continues sensational form as he mauls Zverev to win Shanghai Masters

The 23-year-old was due to play at his hometown Kremlin Cup in Moscow this week, but was forced to withdraw from the tournament, citing his recent exertions as having taken their toll.

READ MORE: ‘Unstoppable’ Medvedev seems destined for even greater heights – and that means taking down Djokovic, Nadal & Federer

But Medvedev has still attended media events around the tournament and found the time to answer some quick-fire questions from RT on topics ranging from his ideal tennis match-up to how he could get the better of fellow Russian sports stars Alexander Ovechkin and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Watch the video at the top of the page for all Medvedev's insights.