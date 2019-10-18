 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I’d play Federer on Red Square’: Russian tennis sensation Medvedev speaks on ‘dream’ match, plus compatriots Khabib & Ovechkin

18 Oct, 2019 17:44
Main: RT | Inset: Global Look Press
Russian world number four Daniil Medvedev says his dream match would be against Swiss legend Roger Federer on Moscow’s iconic Red Square, as the rising young star discussed tennis as well as some famous sporting compatriots.

Medvedev’s rise has been meteoric in recent months and comes on the back of a run of form which has seen him reach six finals in succession – culminating with victory in the Shanghai Masters last weekend.

The 23-year-old was due to play at his hometown Kremlin Cup in Moscow this week, but was forced to withdraw from the tournament, citing his recent exertions as having taken their toll.

But Medvedev has still attended media events around the tournament and found the time to answer some quick-fire questions from RT on topics ranging from his ideal tennis match-up to how he could get the better of fellow Russian sports stars Alexander Ovechkin and Khabib Nurmagomedov.   

Watch the video at the top of the page for all Medvedev's insights.

