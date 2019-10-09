The gloves are off (again!): Artem Lobov to face former foe Jason Knight in Bare Knuckle rematch (VIDEO)

MMA star 'The Russian Hammer' Artem Lobov will look to make it three wins in a row in Bare Knuckle FC when he faces the man he defeated on his debut, fellow former UFC featherweight Jason 'The Kid' Knight.

The pair will face off at BKFC 9 on November 16 in an eagerly-anticipated rematch of their bloody war from earlier this year.

Lobov took the unanimous decision victory on that occasion at BKFC 5 from Biloxi, Mississippi after a brutal five-round battle that went all the way to the scorecards.

The Dublin-based Russian then went on to take on, and defeat, former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi under Bare Knuckle rules, with Knight issuing a rallying cry to his former opponent as he made his way to the ring to face the New Yorker.

Now the two former UFC athletes are set to face off again in a rematch on November 16.

Check out the full fight from their action-packed first fight via the video above.