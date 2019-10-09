 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

The gloves are off (again!): Artem Lobov to face former foe Jason Knight in Bare Knuckle rematch (VIDEO)

9 Oct, 2019 17:48
Get short URL
© BKFC
MMA star 'The Russian Hammer' Artem Lobov will look to make it three wins in a row in Bare Knuckle FC when he faces the man he defeated on his debut, fellow former UFC featherweight Jason 'The Kid' Knight.

The pair will face off at BKFC 9 on November 16 in an eagerly-anticipated rematch of their bloody war from earlier this year.

Lobov took the unanimous decision victory on that occasion at BKFC 5 from Biloxi, Mississippi after a brutal five-round battle that went all the way to the scorecards.

The Dublin-based Russian then went on to take on, and defeat, former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi under Bare Knuckle rules, with Knight issuing a rallying cry to his former opponent as he made his way to the ring to face the New Yorker.

Also on rt.com 'Go sleep him, Artem!': Former opponent gives Lobov motivation ahead of bare-knuckle brawl (VIDEO)

Now the two former UFC athletes are set to face off again in a rematch on November 16.

Check out the full fight from their action-packed first fight via the video above.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies