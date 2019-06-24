'Go sleep him, Artem!': Former opponent gives Lobov motivation ahead of bare-knuckle brawl (VIDEO)

MMA fighters Artem Lobov and Jason Knight engaged in one of the bloodiest bare-knuckle brawls of the year in April, but this time Knight was on hand to offer Lobov encouragement ahead of his fight with Paulie Malignaggi.

The behind-the-scenes footage, released by Conor McGregor's media wing The Mac Life, shows 'The Russian Hammer' in his final moments of preparation for what will go down as the most mainstream bare-knuckle boxing match in history last weekend.

Also on rt.com Artem Lobov stuns Paulie Malignaggi, outpoints rival to win ill-tempered bareknuckle grudge match

Lobov was awarded the win on the judges' scorecards (48-47 x3) but it was a far more tactical, less aggressive affair than Lobov's previous appearance in the BKFC ring in April where he and Knight engaged in a wild, ten-minute brawl.

Knight was knocked down four times in the contest (and lost the same number of teeth, incidentally) and came out on the wrong side of a decision defeat to Lobov but nonetheless, he was on hand in Tampa, Florida to offer his support.

Entering Lobov's dressing room moments before his ring-walk, Knight embraces the SBG Ireland man and tells him that "this is your time, brother. This motherf***er isn't ready."

"Go show the world, brother," he says before exiting the room where he waited in the hallway to accompany Lobov on his walk to the ring.

"Go sleep him, Artem!" Knight says. "It's all you, baby. Go do your thing."

Both Lobov and Knight are rumored to hold a rematch to their instant-classic first encounter, but first Knight must overcome his next BKB challenge in fellow former-UFC crowd-pleaser Leonard Garcia in August.