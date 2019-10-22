Rachel from Friends or Tinder logo? - Why fans are 'swiping left' on the Paris 2024 Olympics emblem

Social media has panned the Olympic Games Paris 2024 logo, unveiled at a ceremony in the French capital, as resembling everything from the dating app Tinder to the famous 'Rachel from Friends' haircut.

READ MORE: ‘Something I’ll never forget’: Russian youngster Andrey Rublev on emotional Kremlin Cup win (VIDEO)

The new joint logo for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, a first in the Games' history, was presented at a Paris Organising Committee meeting on Monday. The concept of the image is reportedly to combine the Olympic gold medal, the Olympic flame and the Marianne, a famous symbol of Republican France.

However, such intricacies are rarely able to cut ice with Twitterati scepticism, who gleefully took the emblem to task, with most likening the logo to the famous Tinder dating application.

One commentator said they would "swipe left" on the logo, the action made on the app when a corresponding member isn't to one's liking.

Swiping left on this Olympics logo #Paris2024pic.twitter.com/k3eXF9e5q0 — James Fenton (@fentonjames16) October 22, 2019

One is Paris 2024 and the other is Tinder Gold #Paris2024pic.twitter.com/A3DDOF5oIP — Daniel (@dcw127) October 21, 2019

Some lampooned the apparent cartoon haircut to the 'bangs' style made famous by Jennifer Aniston's iconic Rachel character in the hugely popular 1990s and 2000s sitcom Friends.

Others thought the do was either styled on Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, or more representative of a disgruntled store customer wishing to speak to the manager.

Paris 2024 wants to speak to the Manager #Paris2024pic.twitter.com/Cuo6FbW5Yu — Filthy Piece of Toerag (@AndrewLegon) October 21, 2019

In its wisdom, the Olympic Twitter account explained the design as combining the elements of "the medal, the flame, Marianne. Here is the new face of the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Paris 2024."

It described the three elements of the emblem as national symbols promoting sports enthusiasts to be "egalitarian, sharing and generous".

▪️ The gold medal, eternal like victory

▪️ The Olympic flame, bringing people together through sport

▪️ Marianne, French national symbol who encourages us all to be egalitarian, sharing and generous



The three symbols that form the official emblem of @Paris2024 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/RF2Jw2709Y — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 22, 2019

"The gold medal, eternal like victory. The Olympic flame, bringing people together through sport. Marianne, French national symbol who encourages us all to be egalitarian, sharing and generous. The three symbols that form the official emblem of Paris 2024," the channel wrote on Twitter.

To appease the social media sharks, the Olympic should have perhaps compromized, and attributed the logo likeness to inspiration from their favorite stars of popular culture.

Perhaps the next Olympic logo could continue the theme and combine elements of ASAP Rocky and Whatsapp, or Kim Kardashian and Tik Tok.