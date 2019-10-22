 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian & Syrian forces to enter Turkey operation zone starting Wednesday – Putin-Erdogan agreement
HomeSport News

Rachel from Friends or Tinder logo? - Why fans are 'swiping left' on the Paris 2024 Olympics emblem

22 Oct, 2019 16:05
Get short URL
Rachel from Friends or Tinder logo? - Why fans are 'swiping left' on the Paris 2024 Olympics emblem
Global Look Press (left); Getty Images/ SOPA Images (right)
Social media has panned the Olympic Games Paris 2024 logo, unveiled at a ceremony in the French capital, as resembling everything from the dating app Tinder to the famous 'Rachel from Friends' haircut.

READ MORE: ‘Something I’ll never forget’: Russian youngster Andrey Rublev on emotional Kremlin Cup win (VIDEO)

The new joint logo for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, a first in the Games' history, was presented at a Paris Organising Committee meeting on Monday. The concept of the image is reportedly to combine the Olympic gold medal, the Olympic flame and the Marianne, a famous symbol of Republican France. 

However, such intricacies are rarely able to cut ice with Twitterati scepticism, who gleefully took the emblem to task, with most likening the logo to the famous Tinder dating application.

One commentator said they would "swipe left" on the logo, the action made on the app when a corresponding member isn't to one's liking.

Some lampooned the apparent cartoon haircut to the 'bangs' style made famous by Jennifer Aniston's iconic Rachel character in the hugely popular 1990s and 2000s sitcom Friends.

Others thought the do was either styled on Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, or more representative of a disgruntled store customer wishing to speak to the manager.

In its wisdom, the Olympic Twitter account explained the design as combining the elements of "the medal, the flame, Marianne. Here is the new face of the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Paris 2024."

It described the three elements of the emblem as national symbols promoting sports enthusiasts to be "egalitarian, sharing and generous".

"The gold medal, eternal like victory. The Olympic flame, bringing people together through sport. Marianne, French national symbol who encourages us all to be egalitarian, sharing and generous. The three symbols that form the official emblem of Paris 2024," the channel wrote on Twitter.

To appease the social media sharks, the Olympic should have perhaps compromized, and attributed the logo likeness to inspiration from their favorite stars of popular culture.

Perhaps the next Olympic logo could continue the theme and combine elements of ASAP Rocky and Whatsapp, or Kim Kardashian and Tik Tok.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies