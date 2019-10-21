‘Something I’ll never forget’: Russian youngster Andrey Rublev on emotional Kremlin Cup win (VIDEO)

Rising Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev celebrated turning 22 in style on Sunday when he won the Kremlin Cup on home soil in Moscow, telling RT Sport that it was a moment “I’m going to remember my whole life.”

Rublev beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-0 in the final at Kryaltskoye Ice Palace in the Russian capital, collapsing to the floor and bursting into tears upon sealing what was a second senior title.

Also on rt.com Krem de la Krem! Russian rising star Rublev clinches Kremlin Cup 2019 on his 22nd birthday in Moscow

Rublev is now firmly on an upward trajectory, having emerged onto the scene as a teenager only to fade badly in 2018 due to injury during a period in which the Russian said people had “put RIP” next to his name.

MORE: Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev on stunning comeback to elite tennis (VIDEO)

He fell as low as 115 in the world rankings earlier this year, but his victory in Moscow has now propelled him to 22nd in the ATP rankings.

After his victory on Sunday, Rublev told RT Sport just what it meant to him to win in Moscow as he looks to go on to even bigger and better things.

Watch the interview in full at the top of the page.