Krem de la Krem! Russian rising star Rublev clinches Kremlin Cup 2019 on his 22nd birthday in Moscow

20 Oct, 2019 15:42
AFP / CLIVE BRUNSKILL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrated turning 22 in style by winning the Kremlin Cup 2019 with a dominant straight sets victory over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-0 in Moscow on Sunday - the day of his birthday.

Rublev collapsed to the floor and burst into tears upon Mannarino clipping his shot into he net to hand the youngster the victory in the final at Kryaltskoye Ice Palace in the Russian capital. 

The victory, a first for Moscow native at the tournament, capped a remarkable return to elite tennis after injury and being written off by many critics. It was also notable as the 30th anniversary of the Kremlin Cup, the first ever tennis tournament to be held in Russia.

Upon being announced the winner, the crowd in Moscow chanted 'Happy Birthday' to the red-headed Russian, who can now look to bright future in the sport next year.

