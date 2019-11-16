Italian police launch investigation after Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte receives BULLET in the mail

Internazionale boss Antonio Conte was the subject of threatening messages as he received an anonymous letter containing a bullet, according to Corriere della Sera in Italy.

Conte's immediate security has been stepped up in the wake of the developments, with the former Italian international boss's home, as well as Inter's training ground, receiving increased security, while video surveillance footage from the two venues are being closely watched and analyzed.

Inter has made an excellent start to their domestic campaign, and after 12 league games sit just one point behind early pacesetter Juventus with more goals scored and a superior goal difference.

It means the likely sender of the mail is less likely to be a disgruntled Inter fan and more likely to be an angry fan from a rival club.

The police have launched an investigation and are testing the envelope and letter for fingerprints in an attempt to identify the sender.