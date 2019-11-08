 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Watch Italian football presenter mastering pole dancing movies to imitate Jennifer Lopez in stripper movie ‘Hustlers’ (VIDEO)

8 Nov, 2019 16:01
© Instagram / dilettaleotta
Italian football presenter Diletta Leotta has taken pole-dance lessons after being inspired by American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez, who played the role of a striptease dancer in the new crime drama movie ‘Hustlers.’

The blonde stunner attempted to imitate the gravity-defying moves performed by Lopez in the movie, which centers around night club dancers who emptied the bank accounts of New York’s rich men.

Leotta posted a video of her training in pole-dance skills along with a coach who is teaching the Serie A TV host to make ankle and knee hooks on a steel pole.

The video contains scenes from the movie showing Lopez, nicknamed JLo, nailing her steamy routine under the neon lights of the night club.

“Pole dance lessons ahead of @leragazzediwallstreet with @jlo. Now I’m ready to watch the movie,” Leotta wrote on her instagram page, on which she also shared her pole dance lessons.

The 28-year-old, who is a high-profile media figure in her homeland, had previously been embroiled in a controversy after football fans asked her to bare her breasts during a local game she was covering.

Leotta, who works for the DAZN sports-streaming service, perfectly handled the bizarre situation, simply laughing off the fans’ implorations.

