‘Get them out!’ Italian football fans beg journalist to flash – and she has the ideal response (VIDEO)

Published time: 2 Oct, 2019 11:07 Edited time: 2 Oct, 2019 11:08
© Instagram / dilettaleotta
Italian sports presenter Diletta Leotta had the perfect response after being forced to handle chants from fans at a Serie A game who were imploring the blonde stunner to show her breasts.

Leotta, who works for the DAZN sports streaming service, was at the match between Napoli and Brescia when she was targeted by chants from the stands.

Dilletta, get them out,” Napoli fans begged as she walked past.

Leotta, one of the most popular sports journalists in Italy, at first appeared embarrassed by the chants before laughing off the fans’ implorations.

With a broad smile on her face, Leotta turned to the stands while leaving the pitch, putting her thumb down and shaking her head.

The 28-year-old had previously worked for Sky Sport Italy before anchoring Serie A broadcasts for DAZN in the 2018-2019 season.

She is one of the most recognized sports presenters in Italy and has more than 4 million followers on Instagram.

