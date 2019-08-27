‘Her shorts couldn’t be any shorter’: Serena Williams’ US Open outfit sends tennis world into frenzy
Williams began her US Open campaign with a confident win over her long-time rival, Russia’s Maria Sharapova, who she demolished in two straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.
The American tennis legend, who is the hunt for a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title, appeared on court wearing a tight-fitting black bodysuit which has been widely discussed by tennis fans.
Some internet users criticized the player for her fashion choice, finding her figure-hugging shorts inappropriate for a tournament of such high caliber.
“Serena Williams has gone for an all-in-one outfit for the #USOpen,” one user wrote. “A daring choice, to say the least. Her shorts couldn't be any shorter & she’s constantly having to pull them down. The French Open officials would freak out if she wore this Roland Garros...”
“Another terrible outfit for Serena,” another person commented.
“Serena’s outfit is not appropriate tennis attire. She looks like she’s at a boxing match,” another comment read.
“Just when I think Serena Williams outfits couldn’t get any worse she proves me wrong,” someone added.
Others praised the tennis player, expressing admiration for her impeccable style and unique fashion taste.
“The Serena Williams outfit reveal is always one of the best parts of the US Open,” an admirer wrote on Twitter.
“When you’re the GOAT you can wear anything you want! It’s a lot of hating ass women out there mad that they can’t look as good as Serena does in her outfit. #BlackQueen who doesn’t care about your opinions!” another Williams fan said in support of his idol.
Some fans compared her new outfit with her famous catsuit, which was banned by French Open organizers last year.
“Serena: shows up to the US Open in a newer, shorter catsuit. She’s an icon in every way,” a tennis fan wrote.
