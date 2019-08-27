 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Her shorts couldn’t be any shorter’: Serena Williams’ US Open outfit sends tennis world into frenzy

Published time: 27 Aug, 2019 12:07 Edited time: 27 Aug, 2019 12:13
Serena Williams during her match against Maria Sharapova on Day 1 of the 2019 US Open © Global Look Press / Javier Rojas
US tennis star Serena Williams’ outfit has again sparked heated debates on social media after the 37-year-old played at the US Open on Monday, with some people finding it “inappropriate” for a Grand Slam tournament.

Williams began her US Open campaign with a confident win over her long-time rival, Russia’s Maria Sharapova, who she demolished in two straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.

The American tennis legend, who is the hunt for a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title, appeared on court wearing a tight-fitting black bodysuit which has been widely discussed by tennis fans.

Serena Williams © REUTERS / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Some internet users criticized the player for her fashion choice, finding her figure-hugging shorts inappropriate for a tournament of such high caliber.

American Serena Williams and Russian Maria Sharapova © Global Look Press / Yorick Jansens

Serena Williams has gone for an all-in-one outfit for the #USOpen,” one user wrote. “A daring choice, to say the least. Her shorts couldn't be any shorter & she’s constantly having to pull them down. The French Open officials would freak out if she wore this Roland Garros...

Another terrible outfit for Serena,” another person commented.

Serena’s outfit is not appropriate tennis attire. She looks like she’s at a boxing match,” another comment read.

Just when I think Serena Williams outfits couldn’t get any worse she proves me wrong,” someone added.

Others praised the tennis player, expressing admiration for her impeccable style and unique fashion taste.

The Serena Williams outfit reveal is always one of the best parts of the US Open,” an admirer wrote on Twitter.

When you’re the GOAT you can wear anything you want! It’s a lot of hating ass women out there mad that they can’t look as good as Serena does in her outfit. #BlackQueen who doesn’t care about your opinions!” another Williams fan said in support of his idol.

Some fans compared her new outfit with her famous catsuit, which was banned by French Open organizers last year.

Serena Williams © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann

Serena: shows up to the US Open in a newer, shorter catsuit. She’s an icon in every way,” a tennis fan wrote.

