‘Did he forget to put skin on muscles?’ Polish cyclist posts wild pictures of his ‘monstrous’ legs

Polish professional cyclist Tomasz Marczynski sent the internet into a frenzy by posting a series of pictures showing off his muscle-bound and extreme veiny legs, which were deemed “disgusting” by some.

The 35-year-old rider, who is skipping this year’s Tour de France, has fully concentrated on preparing for other cycling events while intensively training in Spain.

The athlete, who competes for Belgian cycling team Lotto-Soudal, said that his “head and legs are ready to have fun” during the second part of the cycling season.

“I am getting free for the second part of the season. Legs are ready, head, too, apparently now only have fun and a good result will come,” Marczynski wrote while posting pictures of his muscular legs.

While some praised the rider for his excellent physical shape, others said they were horrified by Marczynski’s insane bulging veins on his legs.



“You should definitely go to doctor to show him THAT,” one person commented.

“Tomek forgot to put skin on muscles and tendons,” another comment reads.

“As a bodybuilder and fitness addict i see dedication dieting and pushing physical ability to the limit,” another person added.

“It’s disgusting,” another commenter said.

“I can see just hamstrings, calves and all the tendons in between,” according to another.

Professional cycling, which requires long hours of pedaling, affects the muscles by causing an excessively higher blood flow to the legs.

In 2014, Team Sky published a photo of Chris Froome’s legs, describing the rider as “absolutely ripped.”