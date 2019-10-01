 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Innovative angle? ‘Intimate’ close-up camera shots restricted at IAAF World Championships after complaints from female athletes

Published time: 1 Oct, 2019 14:54
File Photo. Athletes in the starting blocks © Global Look Press / Anke Waelischmiller
Images from starting-block cameras at the World Athletics Championships in Qatar have been restricted following complaints from female competitors who said they showed “intimate areas.”

Cameras built straight into runners’ starting-blocks were intended to “provide innovative angles on the competition,” showing athletes’ last-minute preparations for the race.

However, female athletes competing in Doha didn’t share the enthusiasm over the newly-introduced technology stating that the cameras revealed a little bit more than they had intended to show.

German sprinters Tatjana Pinto and Gina Lückenkemper voiced criticism toward the close-up camera shots saying that they didn’t feel comfortable.

I find it very unpleasant stepping over these cameras as I get into the blocks wearing these scanty clothes,” Lückenkemper said.

Representatives of the German Athletics Federation (DLV) contacted the IAAF to address the issue raised by their athletes.

Under a new compromise reached by both sides the IAAF will now restrict the use of images, showing just the moment when athletes are placing their feet into the blocks.

