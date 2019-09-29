Former Barcelona ace Giovani Dos Santos suffers grotesque open wound injury after disgraceful high tackle (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Ex-Barcelona and Tottenham football star Giovani Dos Santos is facing a spell on the sidelines after a deep gash was opened on his thigh following a red card challenge in a Liga MX fixture between Club America and Guadalajara.

The 30-year-old, who has also represented Villarreal and LA Galaxy as well as accumulating 106 caps for the Mexican national team, suffered the injury to his right leg after a first-half tackle from Guadalajara's Antonio Briseno as the defender's lunging challenge caught Dos Santos above his knee.

The tackle spun Dos Santos through the air and opened up a deep gash above his kneecap. There are reportedly concerns that Dos Santos suffered a fractured knee as a result of the x-rated challenge, and was swiftly stretchered from the stadium and taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Briseno was immediately issued with a red card by the referee and will likely be subject to further sanctions from the Mexican Football Federation for the extreme negligence of the tackle.

Brutal to watch. Wild and reckless studs-up challenge from Briseño on Gio dos Santos, taking a sizable chunk out of his leg and leaving an open wound.

Painful and potentially serious injury for Gio.



— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) September 29, 2019

After his horror injury, Gio dos Santos was rushed to an ambulance and is being taken straight to the hospital. Still looked to be in serious pain and shock.
— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) September 29, 2019

Giovani Dos Santos has a hole in his leg. Legitimately one of the nastiest injuries I've seen live in a soccer match. — Chris Wittyngham (@ChrisWittyngham) September 29, 2019

Dos Santos provided an update on social media on Sunday, saying via translation: "Thank you all for your messages and prayers! Everything went very well, thank God! I will come back soon and stronger."

Initial scans revealed the extent of the injury but Club America officials are reported to be confident that Dos Santos won't be ruled out for an extended period.

Dos Santos was at one point considered to be among the world's most promising players when he broke into the Barcelona team in 2007 before a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League in 2008 appeared to stifle his progression.

After a series of loan spells, Dos Santos returned to La Liga first with Mallorca and then Villarreal before his three-year spell in Los Angeles which saw him score 29 goals in 88 appearances in Major League Soccer.

He joined Mexican side Club America in July and his side are currently third in the top division standings.