 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Swedish pole vaulter nearly breaks her neck in horrifying attempt at IAAF World Championships (VIDEO)

Published time: 30 Sep, 2019 13:24
Get short URL
Swedish pole vaulter nearly breaks her neck in horrifying attempt at IAAF World Championships (VIDEO)
Sweden's Angelica Bengtsso © AFP / Antonin THUILLIER
Swedish athlete Angelica Bengtsson sent an entire stadium in Doha into a state of horror after she broke her pole and nearly smashed her head during an attempt at the IAAF World Championships in Qatar.

The 26-year-old was making her third attempt at a height of 4.80m when her pole suddenly snapped mid-run, sending the Swede flying right onto the hard track.

READ MORE: New queen of pole vault? Russian athlete Anzhelika Sidorova wins gold at IAAF World Championships

Bengtsson, who didn’t have time to ensure a safe landing, hit the ground with her head, causing spectators to freeze in fear.

Luckily for the athlete, she emerged from the terrifying incident unscathed and was allowed to repeat her attempt at the same height.

She didn’t have another pole suitable for this height, so she borrowed one from her French counterpart, who had finished her performance earlier after failing at a height of 4.70m.

The Swedish pole vaulter bravely repeated her attempt, and broke the national record on the borrowed pole.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Heartwarming scenes as runner helps stricken rival stagger across the line at World Athletics Championships in Doha

She failed to clear the next height of 4.85m and finished the competition in sixth place.

The title in the women’s pole vault event went to Russia’s Anzhelika Sidorova, who posted a personal best result at a height of 4.95m.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies