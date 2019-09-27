WATCH: Heartwarming scenes as runner helps stricken rival stagger across the line at World Athletics Championships in Doha

There were emotional scenes at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha as Braima Suncar Dabo of Guinea-Bissau helped stricken rival Jonathan Busby of the tiny Island nation of Aruba across the line.

Both runners are the sole men to represent their nations at the championships in Qatar, and put any notion of rivalry aside in a truly touching moment in their 5,000m heat at the Khalifa International Stadium on Friday.

In energy-sapping conditions, Busby, 33, was struggling badly in the final stages of the race, and with Dabo, 26, also way out of contention, he gave up on his own time to help Busby stagger down the home straight and finish the race.

Добрейшая история дня. Бисби из страны Аруба не мог добежать 5 километров, но тут на помощь пришел Дабо.



The act of sportsmanship was met with huge applause from the crowd.

The heat was won by Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega in a time of 13:24.69, while Busby and Dabo came home in around 18 minutes 10 seconds - a personal best time for Dabo although sadly Busby was disqualified.

"I wanted to help him cross the line. I think anyone in that situation would hve done the same thing," Dabo said via a translator afterwards.

The stadium in Qatar is air-conditioned, although conditions remaining stifling for the athletes as temperatures can reach up to 40C (104F) in the areas immediately around the venue.