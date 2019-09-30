 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New queen of pole vault? Russian athlete Anzhelika Sidorova wins gold at IAAF World Championships

Published time: 30 Sep, 2019 12:40
Anzhelika Sidorova © Global Look Press /Axel Kohring
Russian athlete Anzhelika Sidorova has followed in the footsteps of her legendary predecessor – Olympic and world champion Yelena Isinbayeva – claiming pole vault gold at the IAAF World Athletic Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The 28-year-old delivered a more than confident performance on Sunday night surpassing her more decorated rivals – reigning Olympic title holder Ekaterini Stefanidi from Greece and Olympic runner-up Sandi Morris of the USA.

The uncompromised fight for gold unfolded between Sidorova and Morris who cleared the first five heights on their first attempts.

The gold-deciding height of 4.95 meters looked unachievable for both athletes as they failed to clear it on two first attempts with Morris squandering her third and final vault as well.

It was Sidorova’s moment of glory when she coped with the height on the third attempt beating her personal best result by six centimeters.

The newly-crowned champion was competing as a neutral athlete, wearing a neutral blue uniform at the demand of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) which extended a ban on the Russian Athletics Federation (RUSAF).

Anzhelika Sidorova © Global Look Press / JOEL MARKLUND

I know there will be no Russian anthem at the award ceremony, but I can do nothing about it. Let’s concentrate on the positive things,” Sidorova said after the victory.

This was the first victory taken by a Russian female pole vaulter since Isinbayeva’s triumph at the 2013 world summit in Moscow.

