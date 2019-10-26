 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

WATCH: Porn star gets pounded in TKO defeat on pro MMA debut at Bellator 231

26 Oct, 2019 10:41
Get short URL
WATCH: Porn star gets pounded in TKO defeat on pro MMA debut at Bellator 231
Instagram @the_last_starrgaryen | Facebook Bellator MMA
Adult film actress Orion Starr – fighting under her real name Rebecca Bryggman – suffered defeat on her pro MMA debut as she took a pounding at the fists of Elise Reed at Bellator 231.

US fighter Bryggman, 25, competed twice in the MMA amateur ranks under the Triton Fights banner – winning on both occasions – before being signed to Bellator, but found her professional bow heavy going against fellow debutant Reed in their atomweight bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. 

In the closing stages of the first round, Reed pinned Bryggman against the cage, unloading a barrage of punches that went unanswered and causing the referee to step in and wave off the bout.

Bryggman promotes herself as “your favorite pornstar MMA fighter,” and alongside her fighting and adult movie career is also a lover of cosplay – as her Instagram account testifies – but she may need to reconsider her fighting future after what was a comprehensive defeat in her first competitive outing. 

Elsewhere on the card in Connecticut on Friday night, the main event saw heavyweight veteran Frank Mir defeat Roy Nelson via unanimous decision.

Mir, 40, snapped a four-fight losing streak and claimed a second win over Nelson, eight years after the pair first met when they were in the UFC ranks.

In the co-main event, US veteran Phil Davis defeated Sweden’s Karl Albrektsson via third-round TKO in their light-heavyweight bout, while earlier on the card Ed Ruth claimed a split decision win over Jason Jackson in an all-action encounter. Ruth recovered from being dropped by a massive right hand from Jackson early in round three, but called on his wrestling skills to grind out the win.    

Ilara Joanne submitted bare-knuckle queen Bec Rawlings with a second-round kneebar, adding yet another defeat to Aussie fighter Rawlings’ pro MMA record, where she is now 7-9 overall. Brazil’s Joanne improved to 9-4.   

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies