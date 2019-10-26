WATCH: Porn star gets pounded in TKO defeat on pro MMA debut at Bellator 231

Adult film actress Orion Starr – fighting under her real name Rebecca Bryggman – suffered defeat on her pro MMA debut as she took a pounding at the fists of Elise Reed at Bellator 231.

US fighter Bryggman, 25, competed twice in the MMA amateur ranks under the Triton Fights banner – winning on both occasions – before being signed to Bellator, but found her professional bow heavy going against fellow debutant Reed in their atomweight bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

In the closing stages of the first round, Reed pinned Bryggman against the cage, unloading a barrage of punches that went unanswered and causing the referee to step in and wave off the bout.

The highest-ranked woman in Virginia Military Institute history, Elise Reed (1-0), makes a successful pro debut, overwhelming adult film actress Rebecca Bryggman (AKA Orion Starr) en route to a first-round TKO! #Bellator231pic.twitter.com/9NNmulw0n3 — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) October 25, 2019

Bryggman promotes herself as “your favorite pornstar MMA fighter,” and alongside her fighting and adult movie career is also a lover of cosplay – as her Instagram account testifies – but she may need to reconsider her fighting future after what was a comprehensive defeat in her first competitive outing.

Elsewhere on the card in Connecticut on Friday night, the main event saw heavyweight veteran Frank Mir defeat Roy Nelson via unanimous decision.

Mir, 40, snapped a four-fight losing streak and claimed a second win over Nelson, eight years after the pair first met when they were in the UFC ranks.

💪💥 @RoyNelsonMMA closes out round three with a spectacular slam. Who do you think won tonight at #Bellator231? pic.twitter.com/1BcmnaazSr — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 26, 2019

In the co-main event, US veteran Phil Davis defeated Sweden’s Karl Albrektsson via third-round TKO in their light-heavyweight bout, while earlier on the card Ed Ruth claimed a split decision win over Jason Jackson in an all-action encounter. Ruth recovered from being dropped by a massive right hand from Jackson early in round three, but called on his wrestling skills to grind out the win.

Ilara Joanne submitted bare-knuckle queen Bec Rawlings with a second-round kneebar, adding yet another defeat to Aussie fighter Rawlings’ pro MMA record, where she is now 7-9 overall. Brazil’s Joanne improved to 9-4.