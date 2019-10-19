 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Well that sucks! UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy has win overturned after using INHALER between rounds (VIDEO)

19 Oct, 2019 07:26
© Getty Images
UFC heavyweight and ex-NFL player Greg Hardy had to suck up yet more scandal as his decision victory against Ben Sosoli was overturned after he used an inhaler between rounds at UFC Boston.

Hardy thought he had earned the sixth victory of his MMA career when he was declared a unanimous winner on the scorecards at TD Garden, but the decision was later ruled a no contest due to Hardy’s use of an inhaler between rounds two and three.

Hardy, 31, had reportedly asked if the inhaler was permitted, and believed he had been given the necessary approval. However, that was later deemed incorrect and the result was overturned in what appears to be a first for the sport.

“It’s a ventolin albuterol inhaler for exercise-induced asthma. I used it my whole life,” Hardy told reporters afterwards.

“I sign the commission paperwork when I weighed in. It’s on the USADA [US Anti-Doping Agency] paperwork when I take every single drug test...”

“It literally just clears the airway so I am able to breathe. It’s not so I can breathe better. It helps me breathe just like you, which evens the playing field,” he added.

Hardy has been a controversial addition to the UFC ranks, having joined the promotion after turning his back on the NFL and after facing domestic abuse allegations.

There have also been claims he is being given a softer route to the top by promotion bosses desperate to promote him, and he was again roundly booed by fans in Boston on Friday night. 

Hardy reiterated his belief that he had not been in the wrong on Friday night, after a fight in which he had fought a full three rounds for the first time.

“It’s a sucky feeling... I’m doing everything I’m supposed to be doing. I asked permission, they told me I could, and I’m in trouble again.

“We’re sitting here talking about an inhaler that I’ve used my whole entire life. That’s a crappy feeling. I never want to take away from the UFC brand. I never want to take away from anybody, and I feel like that’s what’s happening, and I’m not OK with that.”

UFC chief Dana White laid the blame squarely at the feet of Hardy’s corner and trainer Din Thomas, saying: “His corner, they’ve got to know you can’t use an inhaler in the corner. They should know that. Shouldn’t even be a question.”

MMA fighters and fans on Twitter meanwhile also reacted to one of the most bizarre overturned results that the sport has seen.

