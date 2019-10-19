Well that sucks! UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy has win overturned after using INHALER between rounds (VIDEO)

UFC heavyweight and ex-NFL player Greg Hardy had to suck up yet more scandal as his decision victory against Ben Sosoli was overturned after he used an inhaler between rounds at UFC Boston.

Hardy thought he had earned the sixth victory of his MMA career when he was declared a unanimous winner on the scorecards at TD Garden, but the decision was later ruled a no contest due to Hardy’s use of an inhaler between rounds two and three.

Hardy, 31, had reportedly asked if the inhaler was permitted, and believed he had been given the necessary approval. However, that was later deemed incorrect and the result was overturned in what appears to be a first for the sport.

Footage of the inhaler usage that led to Greg Hardy's win being overturned and declared a No Contest #UFCBostonpic.twitter.com/qmZ8KtXyVO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 19, 2019

“It’s a ventolin albuterol inhaler for exercise-induced asthma. I used it my whole life,” Hardy told reporters afterwards.

“I sign the commission paperwork when I weighed in. It’s on the USADA [US Anti-Doping Agency] paperwork when I take every single drug test...”

“It literally just clears the airway so I am able to breathe. It’s not so I can breathe better. It helps me breathe just like you, which evens the playing field,” he added.

Greg Hardy uses an inhaler between rounds. Marc Ratner, UFC vice president of regulatory affairs, comes on the broadcast and calls it "completely illegal, no question about it." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 19, 2019

Hardy has been a controversial addition to the UFC ranks, having joined the promotion after turning his back on the NFL and after facing domestic abuse allegations.

There have also been claims he is being given a softer route to the top by promotion bosses desperate to promote him, and he was again roundly booed by fans in Boston on Friday night.

Hardy reiterated his belief that he had not been in the wrong on Friday night, after a fight in which he had fought a full three rounds for the first time.

“It’s a sucky feeling... I’m doing everything I’m supposed to be doing. I asked permission, they told me I could, and I’m in trouble again.

“We’re sitting here talking about an inhaler that I’ve used my whole entire life. That’s a crappy feeling. I never want to take away from the UFC brand. I never want to take away from anybody, and I feel like that’s what’s happening, and I’m not OK with that.”

UFC chief Dana White laid the blame squarely at the feet of Hardy’s corner and trainer Din Thomas, saying: “His corner, they’ve got to know you can’t use an inhaler in the corner. They should know that. Shouldn’t even be a question.”

MMA fighters and fans on Twitter meanwhile also reacted to one of the most bizarre overturned results that the sport has seen.

Yo greg hardy just changed the game I cant believe I never thought of this. My coaches better have an oxygen tank available in between rounds from now on 😂 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) October 19, 2019

You can’t an inhaler between rounds idiot. That is cheating and should be disqualification!!!! https://t.co/B6EI4XNorn — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 19, 2019